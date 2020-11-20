Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye - The Truth

Whilst joining words together that had no right to exist in the same sentence, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's hair dye decided that it had had enough.

'Imagine my surprise,' said the dark liquid, 'when I ended up on Rudy Giuliani's hair. I mean, if it had been Tom Jones or Paul McCartney, that would have been different, I would have been proud of that, although both singers stopped dying their hair a while ago. It was Rudi Giuliani! When he started with the same bullshit that Trump has been spouting, I thought 'that is it'. I am out of here!'

The hair-dye upstaged the press conference. Rudy Giuliani used to be a man of importance.