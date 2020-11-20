Nut-loving animal blamed for loss of presidency

Friday, 20 November 2020

Phil the squirrel going about his day.

President Donald J Trump's legal team have claimed that many of the votes made for their candidate were stolen by a wily squirrel named Phil. The pesky animal, they believe, visited voting halls across much of Pennsylvania, stealing Trump ballots as part of a systemic corruption of the democratic process.

Officials of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have cast much doubt on the allegations, and think that Trump's team are just indulging in games and political shenanigans.

As for the squirrel, he has been spotted lately feeding on acorns growing in oak trees up and down the main Street of Philadelphia. He doesn't seem at all rattled by the attention.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

