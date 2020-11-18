Reptilian shapeshifter comes forth

Captain Denzel T Hargreaves is a proud officer in the United States Army. He is also a shapeshifter. This means, at a moment's notice, he can transform himself into a fiery reptilian entity.

Captain Hargreaves says that he doesn't know how he acquired this ability, but it does disturb his friends and family when he brings out the scary fiend.

The military officer has refused offers from circuses and trade fairs to perform, and he has even ignored Hollywood producers wanting to feature him on celluloid. "I don't like all the attention this has brought. That includes YOU!" he insisted.

Reptilian shapeshifters are usually seen only in comics, but to have one live is a bonus.