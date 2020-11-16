Thousands of Fact Checkers File for Unemployment After Trump Loss and Defection of Right-wingers to Parler

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Monday, 16 November 2020

image for Thousands of Fact Checkers File for Unemployment After Trump Loss and Defection of Right-wingers to Parler
Alternative fact Tweeter-in-Chief

Washington - After the Trump election loss, and after his millions of Facebook and Twitter followers and trolls decided to join a right wing platform called Parler, professional fact checkers have seen the handwriting on the wall, and are seeking unemployment benefits en masse.

Users of Parler made it clear that anyone trying to verify the sources and facts behind the Twitter and Facebook posts of Trump, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity and other right wing commentators, were not welcome, and would face a reprimand from the managers of the site.

"We're tired of being censured by the fact checkers on Facebook. It's against free speech!" cried one right wing blogger. "Users of social media should be allowed to believe any alternative facts of their choosing," added another.

"Without Trump and other wingnuts going hog wild with conspiracy theories on Twitter, we're pretty much out of a job," said one fact checker.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more