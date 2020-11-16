Thousands of Fact Checkers File for Unemployment After Trump Loss and Defection of Right-wingers to Parler

Washington - After the Trump election loss, and after his millions of Facebook and Twitter followers and trolls decided to join a right wing platform called Parler, professional fact checkers have seen the handwriting on the wall, and are seeking unemployment benefits en masse.

Users of Parler made it clear that anyone trying to verify the sources and facts behind the Twitter and Facebook posts of Trump, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity and other right wing commentators, were not welcome, and would face a reprimand from the managers of the site.

"We're tired of being censured by the fact checkers on Facebook. It's against free speech!" cried one right wing blogger. "Users of social media should be allowed to believe any alternative facts of their choosing," added another.

"Without Trump and other wingnuts going hog wild with conspiracy theories on Twitter, we're pretty much out of a job," said one fact checker.