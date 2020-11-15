President Trump finds himself in the bog.

President of the USA, Donald J Trump, has fallen down a bog hole and disappeared while playing on his golf links in Florida.

Authorities are currently excavating the site, but have been unable to locate the President.

The accident happened as Mr Trump was walking towards the eighteenth green. His playing partner said he went down quite rapidly, and, by the time help arrived, there was no trace of him to see.

The Vice-President was advised only an hour after the incident, and he issued a statement saying that the situation was "grim".

In breaking news, the President has emerged 24 miles away in a swamp in the next county. He waved down a passing funeral hearse and got a lift into the next village. It seems the President is unharmed and even smiling.

Authorities are deeply relieved, but justly curious as to how he survived, and why he surfaced so far away.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

