Trump suddenly appears in public. Biden is not worried.

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Friday, 13 November 2020

Trump has some hardware in reserve if needed.

President of the United States, Donald J Trump, has made his first public appearance in five days, to attend the Memorial Day remembrance service.

Observers say he looked relaxed and at ease, as he laid a wreath at the memorial plinth and then placed a number seven spanner on top of the concrete block.

Trump is determined to hold on to Office, and says he will ask his supporters to defend the White House if anybody tries to get him to leave. One supporter has promised he will use his World War II tank to fight off any "swamp creatures".

President-Elect Joe Biden was also attending a separate service. He is promising a "battle to end all battles" if Donald Trump decides to dig in at the White House.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

