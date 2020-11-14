GOP Asks Judge to Invalidate Election After Pineapple Inadvertently Added to Pizza Delivered to Vote Counters

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 14 November 2020

image for GOP Asks Judge to Invalidate Election After Pineapple Inadvertently Added to Pizza Delivered to Vote Counters

Philadelphia - Running out of options after federal and state courts tossed all of their complaints filed to invalidate the election results In Pennsylvania, Republican lawyers led by Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held a hastily-called news conference, yesterday, to announce they had discovered new discrepancies which occurred during the vote counting process at the main vote center in Philadelphia.

“Several Vote Counters and a Supervisor ordered out pizza specified to include pepperoni, olives and mushrooms, but the pies in question arrived with pineapple. We have the photos, they’re on a flash drive we mailed to Tucker Carlson,” said Rudy.

“I’m calling the President with the news, and we’re going to put a stop to this whole charade tomorrow,” he added.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

