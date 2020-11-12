Banana Republic in South America sues the US for nicking their system!

(NOT EDITED) A tiny nation in South America, run by banana cartels, has gone to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, demanding the US pay them five billion $ Bucks, or they will sue both candidates for plagiarism!

Banana Republics in Africa and South America supporting the tiny nation, are up in arms after observing the shenanigan's of both US candidates during the US election. Although, African nations tend not to be run by banana cartels, but their methods are the same, and they could do with the dosh too!

Ever since a certain, despicable person entered the White House, the USA has become a renegade nation devoted to ignoring every decent standard other democratic nations tend to practice and preach, apart from their greatest ally, the UK, plus mega-creep, and Trump-butt-licker, Nigel Farage.

The Hague situated in a tiny country called, The Netherlands, historically supported spicy republics, not banana ones, in Asia, with their Dutch East India Company. Hence, the reason they now host the non-corrupt, International Court of Justice is, because Hitler walked in, took over the place, and taught the Dutch that being naughty internationally leads to zilch, eventually. However a few million victims must sacrifice their lives on the way, but that's normal!

A Columbian judge residing in The Hague was offered a shipment of bananas, and a few million drug-white washed-bucks, if he could sue the US quickly before their election methods are 'swept under The Oval Room carpet' and nobody gives a shit anymore who runs the place as long as it's not him!

He accepted the offer and promised to get the process going before Christmas 2020, but has his doubts if the out-going president will leave his palace voluntarily!

One president of a slightly larger South American, Banana Republic, told the judge, "No problem Senor, we have our methods, and no wall can stop us getting him over there to face justice. As for the president elect, we have contacts with Angie, and the newly elected president just loves German Bratwurst and drives a Merc!