Trump Jr Calls for "Total War" Over Rigged Election

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Friday, 6 November 2020

image for Trump Jr Calls for "Total War" Over Rigged Election
Closed, until the end of hostilities

Trump Election HQ, Washington, DC - A SOURful Woof Blister reporting for Spoof On Unverified Rumors. Donald Trump Jr, echoing his father's fear that the presidential election had been rigged, tweeted, late today, that his father should "go to total war" over what Republicans claim are fraudulent election results. The phrase "total war" may have been metaphorical, but the worry is how the agitated and devastated Trump supporters will interpret the call for "total war".

A week ago, The Spoof noted that the President was re-targeting nukes and nerve gas, normally aimed at China, North Korea and Russia, so that they were aimed at American cities which were Democratic strongholds. Coupled with today's tweet, the possibility of violence is heightened enormously. Right wing militias and pro-Trump suburban women may read Trump Jr's tweet literally. In light of that, store fronts that haven't been boarded up around the country are now likely to take on the appearance of a plywood lumber yard.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more