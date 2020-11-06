Trump Jr Calls for "Total War" Over Rigged Election

Trump Election HQ, Washington, DC - A SOURful Woof Blister reporting for Spoof On Unverified Rumors. Donald Trump Jr, echoing his father's fear that the presidential election had been rigged, tweeted, late today, that his father should "go to total war" over what Republicans claim are fraudulent election results. The phrase "total war" may have been metaphorical, but the worry is how the agitated and devastated Trump supporters will interpret the call for "total war".

A week ago, The Spoof noted that the President was re-targeting nukes and nerve gas, normally aimed at China, North Korea and Russia, so that they were aimed at American cities which were Democratic strongholds. Coupled with today's tweet, the possibility of violence is heightened enormously. Right wing militias and pro-Trump suburban women may read Trump Jr's tweet literally. In light of that, store fronts that haven't been boarded up around the country are now likely to take on the appearance of a plywood lumber yard.