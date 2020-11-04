Judgemental Old Men in Red Hats

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 4 November 2020

image for Judgemental Old Men in Red Hats
Bbbrrrrrr...it is a bit nippy, isn't it?

As winter is extending its dread grasp through the year, it is time to think of two old judgemental men in red hats.

That's right, Donald Trump and Santa Claus. One is very rich, due to the fact that his father was a very rich man, the other goes into people's houses, and leaves a nice present at the bottom of a tree.

Donald Trump has a list. It is full of the names of people that have been naughty. Strangely, neither his name, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage or Vladamir Putin have appeared on it, and they have all done far worse than the average child.

Santa Claus will be hopping out all over the world on Christmas Eve, delivering festive charms and gifts to complete strangers, and then self-isolating for the next 11 months.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more