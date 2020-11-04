Judgemental Old Men in Red Hats

As winter is extending its dread grasp through the year, it is time to think of two old judgemental men in red hats.

That's right, Donald Trump and Santa Claus. One is very rich, due to the fact that his father was a very rich man, the other goes into people's houses, and leaves a nice present at the bottom of a tree.

Donald Trump has a list. It is full of the names of people that have been naughty. Strangely, neither his name, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage or Vladamir Putin have appeared on it, and they have all done far worse than the average child.

Santa Claus will be hopping out all over the world on Christmas Eve, delivering festive charms and gifts to complete strangers, and then self-isolating for the next 11 months.