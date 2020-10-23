FBI: Spoof Writers Living It Up In Cuba

Washington, D. C. A SINning Woof Blister reporting for Spoof International News. Rodger Codger, President Trump's assistant acting interim recess appointee currently heading the international terrorist division of the FBI, revealed today that at least three columnists writing for The Spoof are actually filing their daily Spoof fake news via email from Havana.

Codger the dodger refused to identify the culprits when asked to do so, but noted that at least one of them was 90 years old and regularly dissed the President. The others, he said, pretended to be living in Nashville or Thailand, while actually living it up in a government-financed resort for what he called the "traitor writers".

Codger said that over 90 percent of their fake news consisted of attacks on the President, his family or members of his administration. "Why aren't they attacking Biden?" he asked. "Obviously they want this president defeated." The reporters present responded that the purpose of The Spoof is humor, and it's easier to make fun of Trump than Sleepy Joe. "The Spoof will be pretty dull if Biden wins. So why would Spoof writers want to see Trump lose?"

The assistant acting interim recess appointee said criminal proceedings would begin immediately, but he didn't think Cuba would extradite the writers. "We may have to send in the Navy Seals to get them back here to face justice."