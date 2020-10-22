Amy Coney Barrett Adopts Another Child Who in 50 Years Will Be Dealing With Her Climate Denial

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 22 October 2020

image for Amy Coney Barrett Adopts Another Child Who in 50 Years Will Be Dealing With Her Climate Denial
Rising seas caused by climate change

Washington - Judge Amy Coney Barrett has adopted another child, increasing the size of her brood to eight, impressing her GOP followers.

Also, she called climate change, accepted by almost all scientists who study weather patterns as fact, “controversial”.

In the next 50-80 years, scientists expect human-caused climate change to cause many areas of the planet, including coastal zones and warmer countries, to become unlivable, crops to fail and mankind to face a disastrous destruction of the atmosphere that supports all life.

Ms. Barrett will be long gone, as will Donald Trump. Her kids can try and fix the mess she labeled controversial then.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

