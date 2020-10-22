Washington - It was learned the countries around the world have started referring to the United States as BRA, the Banana Republic of America. At the head of the U.S. is Commandant Donald Trump, a man who skipped out on military service but loves military parades, who has appointed himself leader for life.

Trump, in true autocrat fashion, is currently trying to have all of his political opponents rounded up, including the man opposing him in the election, Joe Biden. He directed his personal Consigliere and alleged Attorney General of the Banana Republic, Bill Barr, to file charges against the former Vice President.

The charges against Mr. Biden would include having a son who got a job in Ukraine. Commandant Trump doesn't like Ukraine after they refused to have Biden investigated, even after Trump offered them millions of dollars to do so.

Trump's trust fund children, who all somehow either got jobs in the Banana Republic of America or rent hotel rooms to the country, lashed out at the son of Biden for participating in nepotism.