Washington - Judge Amy Coney Barrett, during her testimony in the Senate last week, declared that the idea that the World climate was changing due to the burning of fossil fuels was “controversial”.

This, despite the reality that the entirety of research performed by published scientists has proven that climate change is fact.

Barrett also confirmed that her Catholic faith is strong, pleasing her GOP supporters. The Church believes that the Earth was created about 8,000 years ago, and that all species on Earth were descended from mating pairs of animals that boarded a wooden vessel, thus avoiding being drowned by a flood that covered the Earth, around 6,000 years ago.

The fossil fuels were placed in the Earth by God, according to Evangelicals, so we need not worry about pollution or global warming, since the faithful will be taken up in the rapture anyway, leaving the unbelievers to figure out how to save God’s creation.