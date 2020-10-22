BILLINGSGATE POST: Before walking out of a controversial interview with 60 Minutes reporter, Leslie Stahl, Donald Trump alleged that he was informed by a QAnon insider that they have a tape of Sleepy Joe Biden having sex with three Chinese women while driving a fork lift down a street in Shanghai.

This disturbing information on Biden comes on top of the story that he received a $1,000,000 kickback of laundered cash from an influence-peddling deal made by his son with a Beijing billionaire in 2017.

Yesterday, a spokesperson from the FBI informed Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler that they have Hunter Biden’s laptop in their possession, and that they are looking into possible money laundering information on the computer’s hard drive.

Slim: “Walk me through that one. Three women on a forklift. C’mon, man!”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Sounds kinky to me. Wonder if he’s ever tried that on a Bobcat?”