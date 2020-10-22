Trump Tells Leslie Stahl That Biden Had Sex With Three Women While Driving A Fork Lift

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 22 October 2020

image for Trump Tells Leslie Stahl That Biden Had Sex With Three Women While Driving A Fork Lift
Fork this

BILLINGSGATE POST: Before walking out of a controversial interview with 60 Minutes reporter, Leslie Stahl, Donald Trump alleged that he was informed by a QAnon insider that they have a tape of Sleepy Joe Biden having sex with three Chinese women while driving a fork lift down a street in Shanghai.

This disturbing information on Biden comes on top of the story that he received a $1,000,000 kickback of laundered cash from an influence-peddling deal made by his son with a Beijing billionaire in 2017.

Yesterday, a spokesperson from the FBI informed Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler that they have Hunter Biden’s laptop in their possession, and that they are looking into possible money laundering information on the computer’s hard drive.

Slim: “Walk me through that one. Three women on a forklift. C’mon, man!”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Sounds kinky to me. Wonder if he’s ever tried that on a Bobcat?”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
60 minutesLeslie StahlQAnonSleepy Joe




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more