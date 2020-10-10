Vice Presidential Debate Leaked Unused Question

We all watched the presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris go at it, and it was toned down when compared to last week's affair.

These two important leaders gave us their best insight into how their running-mates would run our country for the next 4 years.

Our news insiders found a question that was not used for the live session, but was cut out due to the lack of time. However, both candidates DID respond to the question, and the soundbites are out there - you just need to look for them.

But here are the vice-presidential candidates responses to the infamous "cut question" of the night.

It was from 5-year-old Shelly B. in Dayton, Ohio, who asked, "Who are the people that will find a stick that I need to build a fort?"

Mike Pence was chosen to go first. He stated, "Well, thank you Shelly from Dayton. I just want to say that I'd like to use some of my time to say I think that the Green New Deal will be bad for the economy that we are trying ever so hard to revive right now. Biden will increase taxes on everyone, and it will not be sustainable. Thank you. Now, in regards to the person you need to give you a stick for your fort, I would start with a relative you trust. Maybe your parents or an older sibling that can find you a strong stick. If you ask just anyone, you are not going to get the best stick for the job, so be selective in your choice. Then, you can build a strong fort on your street that you can play with others in, as long as they are six feet away and wearing masks."

Moderator, "Thank you, Mr. Pence. Ms. Harris, same question to you."

And Ms. Harris said, "I love that you want to be a strong leader in our community. You're a woman, so you're stronger than any man, OK? Don't ask a man, because he will put you down the wrong path, so ask a strong woman in your community, like your mom, aunt, or Wonder Woman. She was made without a man, so she is a perfect choice in this situation. But once your little fort is built, then you can put a welcome mat on the front that reads, 'Mens' Stolen Dreams', so every day you can trample your feet on them. Thank you! So cute!"