Woman Realizes She’s a Terrible Bore When Zoom Camera Keeps Focusing on Plant Behind Her

Arlington, Illinois - A local woman whose downtown office closing during the pandemic has resulted in her working from home and participating in numerous zoom meetings, has been forced to accept the reality that her lack of wit and personality have forced the smart camera on her computer screen to focus on plants, wall paintings and any other objects it can find in the room, other than her.

Co-workers involved in the conversations often had to call her name out to make sure she was awake and present at the meetings, when the camera had completely eliminated her from the screen.

“I’ll need to, perhaps, work a little harder to make my presence felt at these meetings. I’m more of an ideas person,” reasoned the woman.