Hannity Will Moderate Next Debate After His Nose is Surgically Removed from Trump’s Ass

Washington - Fox News host Sean Hannity will be tabbed by the President and his supporters to be the moderator of the next debate between himself and Joe Biden.

The location, according to Trump, will be the Fox News studios. Guests will be required to wear red “Make America Great Again” hats and no masks.

Sean Hannity will be the moderator. The Fox News propaganda peddler promised to let Trump interrupt Biden “whenever he wants”, and will not fact-check the President. He did promise, however, to only lead the audience in “lock Joe up” cheers after the debate is concluded.

Surgery was scheduled for Hannity tomorrow, in which a team of doctors will have Hannity’s nose removed from the President’s anus so he could be heard in the debate hall.