The Fly That Pronounced The Trump Presidency Ding-Dong-Dead

During the first and last vice presidential debate, a fly, Randolph, settled and nested on top of Vice President Pence’s head, bounced around as though looking around for something - maybe bugs, termites, dry rot - settled down, took a nap, then woke up, cleaned up, and decided this would be the perfect place for he and his wife, Heather, to build a house and raise a family.

Whatever was being debated, at that point in time, no one can remember. The audience's attention was focused on Randolph.

While Randolph slept on Pence's head, the television audience stopped listening to the debate.

Randolph stole the show. The networks might just as well have switched off the sound. If they had, the viewer would have better captured Pence’s condescending, eye-blinking attitude toward Kamala Harris.

Little silly woman, get yourself back in the kitchen.

Surely, Pence doesn’t speak that way to Donald Trump.

But soon, Randolph got tired of waiting for Heather, and flew away. Randolph thought it would be a great place to build their house, with little noise or activity in the neighborhood. They’ll make a rendezvous on the Pence's head at a later time.

As a footnote, Kamala Harris won the debate. The truth was on her side.

The blink, blink defense of Donald Trump's failed administration, had no buyers.

Except for Randolph.

Read more by this author: