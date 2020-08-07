Mike Pence Tries Chinese Food

Funny story written by Wildpete

Friday, 7 August 2020

image for Mike Pence Tries Chinese Food
Mike Pence (chopsticks not pictured)

(Indianapolis) – Vice President Mike Pence announced today that he recently tried Chinese Food. He ate at the Szechuan Garden in Indianapolis where he was seen eating Sweet and Sour Pork and Ma Po Tofu. Pence ordered off of the menu as he was not comfortable with the idea of possibly being at the buffet with a woman that was not his wife.

“Kinda weird. I forget the name of the dishes I tried. Ping Pong or something or another. Moo Poo, heck, I don’t remember. I think there was some meat in it. They also gave me some rice. Pretty exotic stuff. I’m not sure I would eat it again,” said Pence.

It is reported that he is considering trying a bratwurst at a cookout.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

