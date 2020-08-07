Mike Pence Tries Chinese Food

(Indianapolis) – Vice President Mike Pence announced today that he recently tried Chinese Food. He ate at the Szechuan Garden in Indianapolis where he was seen eating Sweet and Sour Pork and Ma Po Tofu. Pence ordered off of the menu as he was not comfortable with the idea of possibly being at the buffet with a woman that was not his wife.

“Kinda weird. I forget the name of the dishes I tried. Ping Pong or something or another. Moo Poo, heck, I don’t remember. I think there was some meat in it. They also gave me some rice. Pretty exotic stuff. I’m not sure I would eat it again,” said Pence.

It is reported that he is considering trying a bratwurst at a cookout.