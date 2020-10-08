Utah Health Department Searching for Insect Exposed to Visitor Who Attended COVID Spreading Maskless Events in Washington D.C.

Salt Lake City - After a visitor from a COVID-19 hot spot in another state was seen in the area participating in an indoor political event, local health authorities became alarmed when a fly apparently ignored the plexiglass, social distancing rules and mask requirements being enforced at the gathering, and found a temporary home on the scalp of the visitor.

Authorities were examining video of the incident, and were expected to issue warnings and photos of the fly in hopes the public could help locate and take into custody the insect, so it could be tested and quarantined.

"As we understand, the man who flew into Salt Lake City from Washington D.C. was in attendance at several events at a large white house near the Capitol which included hundreds of people, none of whom social distanced, and mostly didn't wear masks, against the advice of all professionals, and who did indeed create a super spreading event," said one official.