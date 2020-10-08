White House Says Virtual Debate Rules "Totally Unfair" to Rude Heckler Who Attended Last Event

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 8 October 2020

image for White House Says Virtual Debate Rules "Totally Unfair" to Rude Heckler Who Attended Last Event
Heckler at last debate

Washington - After the Commission on Presidential Debates decided that the next debate scheduled for next week would only take place in a virtual format, President Donald Trump declared that the new arrangement would be completely unfair to him, as it would be unlikely he could heckle, interrupt and intimidate his opponent in such a format.

Trump also said he is completely free of coronavirus just 10 days after contracting it, against the advice of health professionals, who say that the infection can last in the body much longer.

Trump went on a steroid-fueled rant on Twitter the morning after the announcement.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more