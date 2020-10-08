White House Says Virtual Debate Rules "Totally Unfair" to Rude Heckler Who Attended Last Event

Washington - After the Commission on Presidential Debates decided that the next debate scheduled for next week would only take place in a virtual format, President Donald Trump declared that the new arrangement would be completely unfair to him, as it would be unlikely he could heckle, interrupt and intimidate his opponent in such a format.

Trump also said he is completely free of coronavirus just 10 days after contracting it, against the advice of health professionals, who say that the infection can last in the body much longer.

Trump went on a steroid-fueled rant on Twitter the morning after the announcement.