Senator Susan Collins Says...

Susan Collins, the US Senator from Maine, running like a rabbit for re-election, says her opponent, Sara Gideon, will say and do anything to win the election. Meanwhile, Susan is promising that if reelected, she will do everyone’s windows in Maine as a Thank You.

The race in Maine is hotly contested as the incumbent cast her vote not to impeach Donald Trump. She dithered on whether she would or would not vote to acquit, waiting for the evidence, but decided to stick by her man, feeling that there wasn’t enough evidence for Trump to be removed from office.

“What Trump did isn’t great, and I wouldn’t have done it,” said Susan.

That was back in December. Just about when Trump was learning about the Coronavirus that he decided to ignore, by sitting on his hands. Had he been removed from office, maybe Vice President Pence might have believed in the science, and prevented the death of 200,000; 142 of those deaths were from Maine.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is considering flying Air Force One to Maine (along with his contagious coronavirus) to hold an indoor rally spreading the good word (and possibly the virus) for Susan Collins.

Susan asked him not to come, even though Air Force One was always a good show. But promised to do all of the White House windows if she wins, and he doesn’t travel to Maine.

Maybe she does great windows.

