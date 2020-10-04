White House Rose Garden to be Renamed “Rona Garden” After Trump SCOTUS Event

Washington - After Donald Trump and the GOP sponsored and attended another White House event during the pandemic, with no social distancing and few masks worn by participants, it became apparent, after several attendees including the President contracted COVID-19, that something needed to be done to warn future attendees of the dangers of entering the White House grounds and relying on a delusional narcissistic maniac and his enablers to keep them safe instead of the opinions of scientists and heath professionals.

Therefore, local Washington D.C. area public health officials have decided to refer to the White House grounds as the Rona Garden.

“Being around Trump is dangerous. He will ridicule anyone wearing a mask,” said one doctor.