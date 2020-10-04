White House Rose Garden to be Renamed “Rona Garden” After Trump SCOTUS Event

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Sunday, 4 October 2020

image for White House Rose Garden to be Renamed “Rona Garden” After Trump SCOTUS Event
Super spreader Trump White House event

Washington - After Donald Trump and the GOP sponsored and attended another White House event during the pandemic, with no social distancing and few masks worn by participants, it became apparent, after several attendees including the President contracted COVID-19, that something needed to be done to warn future attendees of the dangers of entering the White House grounds and relying on a delusional narcissistic maniac and his enablers to keep them safe instead of the opinions of scientists and heath professionals.

Therefore, local Washington D.C. area public health officials have decided to refer to the White House grounds as the Rona Garden.

“Being around Trump is dangerous. He will ridicule anyone wearing a mask,” said one doctor.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more