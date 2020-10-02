Trump Becomes a Liberal as Covid Affects His Brain

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Friday, 2 October 2020

COVID-19 has had a drastic effect on the President

The White House, Washington, D. C. A SINful Woof Blister reporting for Spoof International News. In his first press interview since being diagnosed with Covid-19, President Donald J. Trump revealed that the virus has devastated his brain, leaving him with minimal intelligence, his ability to think reduced to that of a Liberal Democrat.

"It's frightening," he told this Spoof reporter. "I tried to work on the new stimulus package, and I kept coming up with $3 trillion, lots of goodies for the unemployed, bail-outs for Democratic-run cities, and reduced funds for the police. I even invited Nancy Pelosi to lunch."

White House doctors, who see no reason to treat Trump, believe the epiphany is temporary, and will pass when, as Trump has predicted, the virus fades away.

