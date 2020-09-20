Washington - Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Chairman Senator 2020 Lindsey Graham said he would push through a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg immediately, not even pausing to commemorate the fallen jurist.

Trump Cultist and overbearing Rightist, 2020 Graham complained loudly about his predecessor, the moderate, reasoned 2016 Lindsey Graham, during the committee hearing.

“I’m tired of hearing about “2016”, and how he keeps blaming me for everything, including my decision to push through this nomination. He’s a well known liar, and I don’t trust him!” said the South Carolina Senator.

2016 Lindsey Graham was not available for comment.