Bernie Sanders Is Set to Accept Secretary of State Position

Bernie Sanders has decided to accept Joseph Biden's offer to become secretary of state in the Biden administration, making him the public figure to the world, Sanders said, Friday.

The accord between the two leading figures of the Democratic Party was the culmination of a weeklong drama that riveted the nation’s capital. President-elect Biden and Mr. Sanders fought perhaps the most polarizing nomination battle in decades, but in recruiting him for his cabinet, Mr. Biden chose to turn a fellow Democrat into a partner, and he concluded Sanders could have a greater impact in pushing forward the Democratic agenda by saying 'yes' and joining the dream team of Biden, Harris and Sanders.

His selection is still to be formalized, and will not be announced until after Thanksgiving. It would be yet another direction in the unlikely journey of a onetime presidential candidate who went on to build a political base of his own and become a symbol of achievement to many women and minorities.