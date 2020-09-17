Headlines Read: Donald Trump Is Full Of Prunes

Why on earth would Donald Trump be identified as being full of prunes?

Today's polls indicate that people surveyed no longer believe anything Donald Trump says, after he called members of the US military losers and suckers. Even red-state tax-payers who were questioned are whispering, traitor.

Whew!

Trump hasn’t announced that he has discovered a coronavirus vaccine, yet, but it's coming pretty soon. The immediate consensus is that, unlike George Washington, Donald Trump cannot tell a truth.

So when does Trump lie? Whenever Trump's lips are moving.

Trump’s latest lie: Masks don't work.

When contradicted by Dr. Robert Redfield, MD, Director of the Center for Disease Control, Trump lied again, saying: Dr. Redfield is confused.

Thirty seconds later, next lie by Trump: I've straightened him out.

Yep! The reality talk show host, who couldn’t pass his SAT exams, straightened out the Director of the Center for Disease Control.

What? Dr. Robert Redfield is confused? He is accused of being confused by the same Donald Trump who held the bible overhead, upside down?

The same Donald Trump, groveling after the Nobel Peace Prize ever since Barack Obama won the Prize, and misspells Nobel. How dopey and confused is that? Dopey-er still: Nazis are good people. Hitler had as much chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

And don’t forget the Herd Mentality. Confused? He meant, Herd Immunity, but the best explanation is that Trump was indeed confused. Again.

Newscasters and pundits are worried and wringing their hands debating what Trump will do after he loses the 2020 presidential election. A Vegas bet: Trump will claim bone spurs, and go out with a whimper by a tweet.

