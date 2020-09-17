Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live”, that history would see him and all the government agents that worked on the counterintelligence investigation into possible links between the Russian government and Trump campaign officials, as “patriots”.

Asked to comment by Fox News’ Martha McCallum, History declined to confirm Mr. Strzok’s prediction, and said only that it was still thinking about the matter.

But History did offer its thoughts on the general subject of patriotism, observing that a “patriot” was often hard to distinguish from a “traitor”, and that much depended upon subsequent events, for example, whether Mr. Strzok is prosecuted and sent to prison, which, of course, it could not reveal.



History did, however, confirm to Fox News that it sees Mr. Strzok as a clown, a man of low personal morality, and likely a dupe of the very Russian Intelligence agents he thought he was exposing. “These judgments are already rendered beyond dispute,” History said, not wishing to comment further on the matter, as it was necessary to relocate and be in position to observe and record next big events in its purview: the shocking November victory of Donald Trump, and the even more shocking alien invasion that would follow, leading to the end of all human life.

“I assume, from your silence, Martha, that there will be no further questions on Mr. Strzok?” History remarked, with a laugh. "Of course, Peter Strzok and I already knew that."