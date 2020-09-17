Trump’s Secret Telephone Call To Barack Obama For Help

Stop the presses! Donald Trump made a desperate phone call to Barack Obama, asking for help. Nothing was going Trump’s way, particularly the Mexican wall. The wall wasn’t finished, and though he promised it would, Mexico hadn't paid a nickel for it. It was also recently discovered Trump was siphoning money from the 9/11 Fireman’s Health Fund for his wall.

Then there was the coronavirus pandemic that was not going away like the miracle he predicted. Trump even helped to get the Arabs and the Israelis to sign a peace settlement, but nobody seemed to care.

Then there was the Woodward book! Seventeen hours of taped conversations, and he gave his permission to be taped.

Trump needed help. He decided to give Barack Obama a ring. The White House operator questioned Trump whether he was serious and argued with him at length.

He threatened to fire her, and she put him on hold, waiting for the connection.

Melania drifted into the room to perform her nightly dance of the seven veils, and Trump said, “Not tonight, Marla, I’m on hold for the president.”

“Tsk! It’s Melania!”

The White House operator listened in, and recorded the entire conversation between Barack Obama and Trump. The operator knew the conversation would pay for early retirement on the Seychelles Islands as well as a speedboat.

Trump is reported, (the operator is pitching the sale of the conversation to book publishers) to have borne his soul, begging for help, a good word, even a footnote, a smile, anything from Obama, who he called a “Good sport”.

“So you need my help?”

Trump held his breath, crossed his fingers on both hands and his legs, which was a difficult challenge.

Obama replied, “This Kenyan can’t help you.”

Read more by this author: