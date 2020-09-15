Senate Rejects Bill to Bring Indoor Plumbing to Capitol Building

WASHINGTON – In a close vote, the US Senate has voted 51-49 not to move forward with HR 6006 that would have brought indoor plumbing to the Capitol Building.

“The Republican Senate is getting tired of these radical left-wing proposals coming from the House,” stated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “They can keep sending us these Socialist proposals, but they know that we are listening to the American people and will reject them all.”

Senate Republican Lindsey Graham added: “My pappy didn’t have indoor plumbing. And his pappy didn’t have indoor plumbing. These snowflakes come along and decide they are too delicate to use an outhouse. All of our Founding Fathers used outhouses. And if it was good enough for them, it’s good enough for me.”

Next up for the Senate is HR 6007, which would allow ball-point pens to be used in the Capitol. It is expected to be rejected as well.