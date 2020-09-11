9/11 Passes Off Without Incident For The Nineteenth Year In Succession

It's been nineteen years now since 11 September 2001, the day of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks, and, for the nineteenth year in succession since then, absolutely nothing of a similar nature took place.

Today, Ground Zero, as it became known after the atrocity, was quiet.

It had been thought that those groups associated with the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers might try it on again, so to speak, to strike at the heart of America's financial sector, and to sow the seeds of fear into the minds of ordinary US citizens, but this proved without foundation.

Instead, those ordinary citizens, who regard themselves as 'opponents' of the conflicts abroad which the White House authorizes, but who, by doing nothing about them, are, through their inactivity, actually giving the green light to destabilization, destruction, and death on a massive scale, went about their daily business untroubled.

No planes crashed into buildings which then didn't collapse, no car bombs went off killing dozens of citizens shopping for fruit, vegetables, and rice in the market, and there were no strategic air strikes with their almost-inevitable tendency to hit built-up civilan areas instead of their intended targets.

There were not even any mass kidnappings and subsequent beheadings.

Indeed, it was remarkably quiet for a September the 11th.