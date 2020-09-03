Shopping Bears

Local bears have been shopping in local convenience stores and store managers are angry. They say the bears drive out all of their other customers, eat all their honey, and they only pay with cash, not to mention, they don't even wear masks!

Many advocates for the bears say that they should be allowed to shop just as people do, since they have rights. This popular group, People For Bears Shopping with Us, have been protesting in the street.

Their protest prompted the People Against Bears, Porcupines and Pigs Shopping with Us have been counter-protesting on the next street.

Local neutral people that don't want to offend anyone have just been staying home, drinking coffee, and shrugging their shoulders.

We expect things to continue to heat up as kangaroos have been spotted in the woods outside of town.

We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you updated.