Lucky Too-toos

Luck be a lady tonight! The South Carolina Education Lottery drew the winning numbers of 2-2-2-2 and what do you know? - 1,400 people won! Over $3.5 million in winnings will be paid out to these guys.

And to re-cap: last week's winning numbers were 1-1-1-1. We look forward to next week's winning numbers that have already been confirmed. I wonder what they will be.

Well, it looks like the lottery has given up on challenging us. If anyone wants to make a quick buck and get in on this, now is your chance.

In an unrelated story, hurricanes are expected throughout this week.