Lady Liberty to go nuclear

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

image for Lady Liberty to go nuclear
America, this is your next nuclear weapon

US Congress has just passed a bill enabling the Armed Forces of the United States to take possession of the Statue of Liberty in New York, and to convert it into a nuclear missile launching site.

It is believed that the Army are looking at storing about 40 missiles that would be held beneath the statue. This sort of action is unprecedented, and means that other iconic sites could also be corralled by the Armed Forces. Imagine Mount Rushmore being turned into a nuclear silo.

The head of the US Army denied any talk that the statue, itself, could be converted into a missile, and launched at any time, when needed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

