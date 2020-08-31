Trump Clinks 3 Bottles Together, asks Biden to ‘Come out and play-ee-ay’

WASHINGTON – In a move designed to appeal to the 51 to 56-year-old demographic, Donald Trump appeared in the Rose Garden this morning with three empty beer bottles. He held them by sticking 3 fingers of his right hand into the bottle necks and then started clinking them together.

This was followed by a loud a raspy appeal to his opponent, Joe Biden, to ‘come out and play-ee-ay’. He repeated this several times to an astonished press corps. When one reporter asked him why he was doing this, he replied: “No reason. I just like doing things like that. Can you dig it?”