Top Baby Names for 2019

NEW YORK – The US Social Security Administration released the top names selected for newborns in 2019. The list includes some surprising newcomers. For males, the top names were:

1) Oxnard

2) Langston

3) Egbert

4) Aloysius

5) Cletus

6) Ezekiel

7) Hubert

8) Leopold

9) Roscoe

10) Hobart

11) Cecil

12) Liam

The top 10 names selected for females in 2019 are:

1) Bertie

2) Helen

3) Agatha

4) Henrietta

5) Mabel

6) Edith

7) Mildred

8) Wilhelmina

9) Josephine

10) Gertrude

11) Blanche

12) Kylie

The Social Security Administration has yet to start tracking names of babies that declare themselves gender-neutral at birth.