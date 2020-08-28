Top Baby Names for 2019

Funny story written by Wildpete

Friday, 28 August 2020

Young Oxnard
Young Oxnard

NEW YORK – The US Social Security Administration released the top names selected for newborns in 2019. The list includes some surprising newcomers. For males, the top names were:

1) Oxnard
2) Langston
3) Egbert
4) Aloysius
5) Cletus
6) Ezekiel
7) Hubert
8) Leopold
9) Roscoe
10) Hobart
11) Cecil
12) Liam

The top 10 names selected for females in 2019 are:
1) Bertie
2) Helen
3) Agatha
4) Henrietta
5) Mabel
6) Edith
7) Mildred
8) Wilhelmina
9) Josephine
10) Gertrude
11) Blanche
12) Kylie

The Social Security Administration has yet to start tracking names of babies that declare themselves gender-neutral at birth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

