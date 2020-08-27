More Suggestions On Removing Trump After He Loses Election

Citizens of both parties are becoming concerned about Donald Trump’s threat not to leave the White House after he loses the election. He is already advancing the notion that, if he did, indeed, lose, it would mean that the election was rigged, and he would not be going anywhere.

“It would be the greatest crime against all of humanity in the history of the entire world, if I am not re-elected. Crime will march into the suburbs, the churches, and the golf clubs.”

Well, not so fast. About 98% of the nation doesn’t agree.

That 98% is often referred to as The Reality Check. The Reality Check is a group of American patriots, as well as concerned citizens from around the world.

One citizen from India submitted a suggestion: Take a giant can opener to the roof of the White House, work your way around, lift the roof…

Putin says, let him stay. We have a big party.

Someone else wrote: Cut his Twitter Line and he’ll fade by sunset. Donald Who?

Hitch him up to a zip-line and send him south to Mar-a-Lago.

Make a slide out of the main staircase, wax it up, shut down the elevators, and watch Jelly-Belly slide straight out of the White House, down the greased up driveway, open the gates, and Buenos Dias.

Get a 90-year-old lady, in a walker, and have her bet him a triple layer chocolate cake, that she can beat him down the driveway and out the front gate.

The suggestions to Reality Check are flooding in from using stink-bombs to life-size cut-outs of Hillary Clinton in every room; some of her in a bikini or a thong. She agreed to stand motionless in the Oval Office, let him walk in, then jump and say, "Boo!"

But the most realistic eviction notice may just come from the Office of the New York Attorney General.

No cake included.

