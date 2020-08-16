Howard Hughes is alive!

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Sunday, 16 August 2020

image for Howard Hughes is alive!
This congressman has just received an email from Mr Hughes

Recent reports have suggested that once-reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes (believed to have died 44 years ago) is still alive and wielding influence, not just in Hollywood, his old stamping ground, but in the corridors of power in Washington.

Hughes is believed to be issuing edicts and instructions to senators and congress representatives to follow a spurious political line, his aim being to further his own financial growth.

The notorious reputation he had in the past is undoubtedly haunting him still, as people spread adverse whispers about the billionaire's real intentions. The light will eventually shine on his real motives for getting involved once again.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

