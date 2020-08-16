Jenny McCarthy Develops Covid-19 Vaccine

Funny story written by Wildpete

Sunday, 16 August 2020

image for Jenny McCarthy Develops Covid-19 Vaccine
McCarthy with speaking device

(Los Angeles) – Actress/talk show host Jenny McCarthy has announced that she has discovered a vaccine for Covid-19.

“We have just completed Phase III trials, and the vaccine is effective against Covid-19. I used a weakened version of the common cold virus, called the adenovirus, that I got from my pet chimpanzee, Horatio. I genetically altered it, and then sprayed it with Chanel Number 5,” said McCarthy.

“I am confident that this will both halt Covid-19 in its tracks, and cause autism in children. In fact, the only reason I developed this was to prove to the world that vaccination is poison and evil. I will not be vaccinating my children, nor will I allow anyone else to use it,” she added.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
COVID-19Jenny McCarthy

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more