Snow Shovel Still on Roof

(Waukegan, IL) – Observers have noticed that, even though we are well into August, there is still a snow shovel on the roof of a local home. The owner, Hank Shivers, was not available for comment.

Speculation continues among neighbors about first, how the snow shovel got there, and second, why it has not been taken down.

“I’m pretty sure that Hank got sick of shoveling back in March, and just chucked it up there. I guess he hasn’t been on the roof since then,” said neighbor, Emma Poole.

“I think he was trying to get a frisbee down, and just threw the shovel up there. I believe it worked, and he got the frisbee, but I saw him up on the roof last week. Why wouldn’t he just get the shovel?” asked another neighbor, Jim Cruz.