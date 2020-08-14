(Los Angeles) – The staff at UCLA Medical College have announced that Dean Cain, the actor who played Clark Kent in the television series Lois and Clark, has been cured.

Cain struggled with his illness for 10 years, and it was thought to be incurable. It was just recently that medical breakthroughs on his illness have been achieved. “Just one shot in the arm and his symptoms have completely disappeared,” noted Dr. Anders Bilk. “It’s a good thing that he was captured as soon as he was. Another few days, and the illness could have taken over and killed him.”

Cain had been the target in a nationwide manhunt recently, after a daring escape from his Los Angeles guards. No word yet whether the cure will allow him to be released early.