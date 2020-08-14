Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Masks and Social Distancing on Election Day

Washington- Declaring that the wearing of protective face masks and standing six feet apart at polling areas will create “one of the biggest election frauds in the history of the human race”, President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday, banning both practices at voting precincts across the nation.

After he successfully ran the U.S. Postal Service out of business by defunding it, Trump demanded that voters show up to the polls in person, and risk catching Covid-19 for the opportunity of “voting for the greatest incumbent President of all time”.

Sources also indicated that Trump was considering another order requiring that federal troops armed with weapons and tear gas guard polling places in all “Blue States”, to guard against “rioting Antifa members and libtards”.