Tennessee Passes a Proclamation That Would Put All Protesters in Prison

NASHVILLE – (Political Satire) - In a move that could send the great state of Tennessee back into the deep backwoods, the state’s politicians have apparently taken an obvious leave of their senses.

The state senate has issued a proclamation that will prohibit anyone from protesting about anything, even the rising prices of cornbread, grits, and chewing tobacco.

State Senator Ludlow Boolitis, 79, stated that he and other white state leaders agree that the Black Lives Matter movement has gotten way out of hand.

He said that he and other white senators are going to circumvent the "First Amendment" so that the BLM group’s rights will be ‘legally’ taken away.

The elderly senator, whose lawn edger is definitely missing the string trimmer, said that the only way to stop all of this legal protesting is to start putting the violators in prison without parole.

Boolitis, who is originally from Russia, said that you don’t see whites marching and protesting, except, of course, for an occasional KKK parade, or a Sons of The Nazis political rally, or even a White Lives Matter picnic.

Meanwhile, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, pointed out that legal protesting has been shown to lead to snorting cocaine, smoking marijuana, and committing adultery.