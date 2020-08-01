GOP to Stream Convention on Tik Tok

(Washington) - Republican Party Chariwoman Ronna McDaniel announced, today, that the 2020 GOP Convention will be hosted on social media site, Tik Tok. After being turned away from North Carolina, and with Florida in the middle of Covid-19 spikes, the RNC has decided to try another approach.

“We feel that, with Tik Tok, we will be able to communicate better with the younger voters that are such a critical part of our campaign,” stated McDaniel. “After months of weighing our options, it was clear that Tik Tok was the answer.”

Co-Chair Thomas Hicks Jr., added, “A series of 60-second videos is the perfect way to get the Republican message out there and really connect with our core demographic.”