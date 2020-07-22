Amazing Find at Long Abandoned Indian Village

Moose Ears, New Hampshire. Exclusive to The Spoof. Archeologists digging in the only village of the Alouette Indian tribe, uninhabited for over 4,000 years, have uncovered an explanation of what happened to this small band of Native Americans, two millennia before Christ. About that time, the Alouettes simply disappeared. There is no evidence that they migrated or joined another tribe.

In what has beeen determined to be the tribal quarters of Trumpahontas, the tribe's chief medicine man has awarded scientists with a trove of native medicines of that era. But, most important, was the diary of Trumpahontas. The last entry was a simple sentence:

"The virus will disappear on its own. Not to worry."