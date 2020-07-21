Trump’s Occupation Of Democratic Cities Started

He said he would win the next election, and his plan has been put into motion: Occupy stronghold Democratic cities, deny their vote, win four more years!

A sample city presently being occupied is Portland, in Oregon, not Maine.

So, Trump’s unmarked, unnamed, camouflaged militia has moved into Portland and started billy-clubbing protestors amazingly protesting against police brutality and racism.

“And they’re being beaten up and pepper-sprayed while protesting against police brutality?”

“Go figure.”

Mothers in Portland, Oregon, not Maine, have gathered in protest of the protesters been billy-clubbed and pepper-sprayed by Trump’s militia, and have formed what is called a Wall of Mothers, standing to protect the protesters from Trump’s militia.

The Wall of Mothers is reminiscent of the Trump Wall between the US and Mexican border that Trump is trying to erect. The Wall of Mothers is more successful.

“Don’t you dare to use a billy-club on a mother!”

The moms of The Wall of Mothers carry Lodge cast iron cooking pots and pans. One wack and you’re out until next Thursday. Trump's militia is in conference.

Believing he had to support his troops, and tossing aside his bone spurs, Trump flew Air Force One to Portland, landing in Maine, and had to turn left and continue to Portland, Oregon, situated in the western part of the United States.

The Wall of Mothers moved to the airfield, and would not allow Air Force One to land. Air Force One was forced to make a U-turn and fly back to Washington, D.C.

