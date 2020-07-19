Coronavirus: new discovery changes things

Written by whatinthe world

Sunday, 19 July 2020

image for Coronavirus: new discovery changes things
One of the scientists responsible for this remarkable breakthrough

Coronavirus has been discovered to reveal itself as a potential energy source by scientists at UCLA. Gone are the days of gas, coal or even green energy sources such as wind or solar.

Scientists have isolated a rare component within the DNA of the virus, and extruded it to the maximum degree possible, leading to a chemical transformation that has the effect of providing a means by which energy is extracted.

There have been some doubters, but, overall, the reaction to the discovery by UCLA has been positive. Now the next step is to fulfil the expectations of a willing community.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more