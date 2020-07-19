Laredo, Texas Border Patrol Agents Shoot Down a Drug-Carrying Drone

LAREDO, Texas – The Laredo Border Patrol sector has just announced that two agents have shot down a drone that was carrying drugs.

A spokesperson for the Border Patrol said that agents Maximiliano De La Noche and Wyatt Munsi shot the drone down as it crossed into Laredo, Texas from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Agent De La Noche told a reporter with The Laredo Timely Times, that he used a military-issued rocket launcher, and agent Munsi used one of the most powerful shotguns in the entire world.

Both agents hit the drone, and, after inspecting it, noted that the drone was carrying 89 pounds of refined Popocatepetl Snow, which is one of the most popular and expensive cocaines on the market.

A Border Patrol drug cost estimator said that she estimated the confiscated drug to have a street value of $12.2 million, or $16.7 million if the street is located on the Left Coast.

The United States government will be awarding Border Patrol Agents Munsi and De La Noche the coveted USA Drone Killers Gold Medal.

They added that fellow K-9 agent, “Juanito”, who sniffed out the drone as it was in the air, will receive the coveted USA Drone Killers Gold Medal - Dog Category, along with a year’s supply of Kibbles 'n Bits.

Laredo is noted for its beautiful women, its deliciously HOT jalapenos, and its award-winning Glass Kitchen Restaurant Hamburgers.