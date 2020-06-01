Unhinged Trump Telephone Call

Slurring his words while on a telephone conversation with U.S. governors, President Donald Trump kept repeating his new concept: Dominate. Everything was about, “You gotta dominate.” Repeated and repeated and repeated.

While he preached dominate, dominates, dominate, he was sequestered in a cupboard somewhere down in the bowels of the White House, fearful of a terrorist attack from the protesters.

Indeed, with the help of the Secret Service, he could have taken a more manly position out on the Truman Balcony. Holding a Confederate flag in one hand, a diet coke in the other, he could have yelled at the protesters using a megaphone: "Get off my lawn, you rapists and murderers and drug addicts from Mexico," or "Sissy, pissy, you can’t catch me."

Instead, Trump hid in the basement, clearly not dominating, dominating, dominating the situation brewing across the lawn from his front door, but ready to slur out advice to the fifty governors of the United States by telephone. Maybe, in his haste to take cover from the protesters/terrorists, he left the Polident upstairs.

Some governors described his telephone call as being unhinged. Others described it as being absolutely unhinged. So what else is new?

Trump called Minnesota a global “laughing stock,” telling governors that they have to: "Dominate, dominate, dominate."

Does anyone think he repeats the 3 D’s while eating a hamburger or having sex?

No one is laughing at Minnesota. The world's heart is aching because of injustice. No one should have a knee on their neck, be lynched, or nailed to a cross.

